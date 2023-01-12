RRR: Ram Charan will dance '17 times again' with Jr NTR if 'Naatu Naatu' wins an Oscar

‘RRR’ song ‘Naatu Naatu’ is literally everywhere and now even more so after its Golden Globe win for Best Original Song. The song won the trophy last night as the cast and director of RRR attended the Golden Globes Awards 2023 event. The awards ceremony took place in Dolby Theatre, Hollywood as SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with others made it to the ceremony in style.

The foot-tapping hit from the blockbuster film celebrates the spirit of dance and friendship between RRR lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The song beat out competition from the likes of Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga to win the golden trophy.

The song is also shortlisted in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards. If the film wins the Oscar, Ram Charan says he will dance his heart out with Jr NTR. They will probably also dance on the stage. The Telugu track is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Click here to see what all songs Keeravani has composed before Naatu Naatu.

As for dancing on the Oscars stage, in an interview for NBP podcast, Ram Charan said, “Of course, if they are going to give us an award, why not. We will do it 17 times back again.”

Whether Naatu Naatu makes it to the Oscars nominations list, we will find out on January 24 when the list comes out. for which will be announced on January 24.