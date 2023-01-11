Meet Golden Globe winner MM Keeravani: Have you heard his other famous songs?

On Wednesday night, MM Keeravani brought glory to India as he became the first Indian to win a Golden Globe. Keeravani's composition of 'Naatu Naatu' from the film RRR has already been making the world dance along for the past year. Now, the legendary composer's talent has been recognised on the global stage. For ardent film buffs and music lovers, MM Keeravani is not a new name. The composer who is often also known by his pseudonym MM Kreem has composed music for over two hundred films in a career spanning over three decades.

Kreem has not just composed music for Telugu and Tamil films but also given tunes to some iconic hit Hindi numbers. Kreem began his career as an assistant music composer Malayalam composer C Rajamani and Telugu composer K. Chakravarthy.

Keeravani's other big hits



Keeravani's first big break as an independent composer came with the film 'Kalki' in 1990, but the film never got released and the soundtrack also went unnoticed. The same year 'Manasu Mamatha' released which brought Kreem fame. Watch the winning speech of 'Naatu Naatu' composer at the Golden Globe Awards 2023



The following year, he composed music for Ram Gopal Varma's blockbuster film 'Kshana Kshanam' which was widely well-received. In Hindi films, Kreem's song 'Tum Mile Dil Khile' from the film 'Criminal' (1994) became an iconic song for years to come.





Kreem has also been a playback singer and sung for several Telugu films. Not just 'Criminal' but Kreem has also composed music for other Bollywood films like 'Zakhm,' 'Saaya,' 'Jism,' 'Criminal,' 'Rog' and 'Paheli'.











He has composed songs over 220 films in various Indian languages. Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan don traditional Indian outfits, Jr NTR opts for tuxedo





MM Keeravani belongs to a family of artists



During his winning speech, Kreem thanked his wife MM Srivalli, who is a line producer for Telugu films. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is reportedly his cousin. The filmmaker-composer duo has worked together in several films like 'Eega', 'Baahubali 1 and 2' and 'RRR'. Kreem's brother Kalyani Malik is also a well-known composer and singer. Interestingly, Kreem's son Kala Bhairava is one of the playback singers of the song 'Naatu Naatu' along with Rahul Sipligunj.