Remembering Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul

Aretha Franklin was an American singer, songwriter, and pianist, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest vocalists in the history of popular music. She was known as the Queen of Soul and her music was influential in shaping the course of popular music in the 20th century. Her voice was unmistakable, her style was unparalleled, and her talent was undeniable. The world lost her in 2018, but her music continues to resonate with generations of fans. So, why is Aretha Franklin remembered as one of the greatest singers ever? On the anniversary of her birth, let's take a look at some of the reasons.

Unmatched voice

First of all, Aretha Franklin had a voice that was simply unmatched. Her vocal range was incredible, and her ability to convey emotion through her singing even now remains unparalleled. Whether she was belting out a soulful ballad or an upbeat track, her voice was always in a league of its own.

Emotional flair

And it wasn't just her technical prowess that made her great — it was the way she used her voice to connect with her listeners. Aretha's songs were often deeply personal, and her delivery was always filled with raw emotion. When she sang about heartbreak, you felt it. When she sang about joy, you felt it. Aretha had a way of making every song she sang feel like it was written just for you.

Impact on the music industry

Aretha had a significant impact on music. She was a trailblazer in every sense of the word — being one of the first female artists to take control of her own music and career, and she paved the way for countless other women in the industry.

Spiritual themes

Aretha also brought gospel music to the mainstream, infusing her songs with a spiritual energy that was both powerful and uplifting. Her music was a beacon of hope and inspiration for many, and her influence can be felt in the work of countless artists who have followed in her footsteps.

Style

But it wasn't just her music that made her a legend — it was also her style. Aretha Franklin was a true fashion icon, with a signature look that was all her own. From her bold hats and statement jewelry to her elegant gowns and chic pantsuits, Aretha always knew how to make a statement.

Attitude

Aretha was a strong, confident woman who wasn't afraid to speak her mind and stand up for what she believed in. Her music was a reflection of her personality — bold, fearless, and unapologetically authentic.

Social issues

Aretha Franklin used her music to address important social issues. She was a civil rights activist who used her platform to advocate for equality and justice. Her music was a call to action, a rallying cry for change.

Songs like 'Respect,' 'Chain of Fools,' and 'Think' became anthems for the feminist and civil rights movements, and Aretha's voice became synonymous with the struggle for social justice. She was a true champion for the oppressed, and her music inspired generations of activists to fight for a better world.

As Aretha herself once said, "Being the Queen is not all about singing, and being a diva is not all about singing. It has much to do with your service to people. And your social contributions to your community and your civic contributions as well." Aretha Franklin was truly a Queen of Soul in every sense of the word.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE