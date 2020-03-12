Release of Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' pushed back amid coronavirus scare

The outbreak of coronavirus across the world has effected businesses and economies. Several films in Hollywood have been affected due to the outbreak of the deadly flu and now in India, producer Karan Johar has decided to defer the release of his upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi'.



Directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, the film was scheduled to release on March 24 but on Thursday, Johar who is the film's producer took to social media to announce that the release of the film has been postponed to a later day.



"Sooryavanshi is an experience that we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hard work and the response we received for its trailer was nothing less than electrifying and made it clear that this film truly belongs to its audience..." the statement reads.



"We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus, we, the makers have decided to postpone the release of your film, keeping in the health and safety of our beloved audience....' the statement further adds.

Earlier on Thursday morning, several fans appealed to the film's leading man, Akshay Kumar to postpone the release to a later date due to the outbreak of the virus.

The film is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe and will also have Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo roles.

'Sooryavanshi' is the first Bollywood film to have postponed its release. Many others are likely to follow if the virus continues to spread.



The Delhi government, meanwhile, has decided to shut down cinema halls, schools and colleges till March 31. Irrfan's 'Angrezi Medium' hit theatres across the country on Friday and the coronavirus scare is likely to have affected the business of the film.



In Hollywood, Disney has cancelled the release of 'Mulan' in China- the biggest market for Hollywood. James Bond's 25th film 'No Time To Die' - which was scheduled to release in April this year, will now be releasing in November.