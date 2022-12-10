Rapper Post Malone gets a warm welcome at Mumbai airport - watch

American rapper Post Malone arrived in India late Friday night for his first-ever concert in the country. Malone was snapped at a private airport in Mumbai with his team. The singer will perform at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on December 10 as part of the Zomato Feeding India Concert.



The rapper got a warm welcome from his fans and paparazzi who waited outside the airport to catch a single glimpse of the icon.



Donning grey coloured night suit, Malone looked aesthetic as he got a rousing welcome from his fans who shouted his name. He also shook hands and posed with a big smile on his face.



Take a look: