The Supreme Court Of India will hear a plea from YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on Thursday. Allahbadia has sought the clubbing of multiple FIRs filed against him due to a comment that he made on Samay Raina's show India' Got Latent a few days back. The case is scheduled to be taken up by a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh, following a request from Allahbadia's lawyer, Abhinav Chandrachud, for urgent consideration.



Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna confirmed the bench assignment, stating, "I have assigned the bench, and it will come up (before a bench) in two to three days."

The controversy stems from Allahbadia's remarks on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show, "India's Got Latent," which sparked significant backlash online and led to multiple FIRs across various states.

Both Allahbadia and Raina have issued apologies following the backlash.

In a statement shared on social media, Raina said, "Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you."

Soon after facing severe criticism and trolling online, Allahbadia had apologised in a video shared on his X page. Allahbadia acknowledged that his comments were not appropriate, saying, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."

Complaints against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others



The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued summons to Allahbadia, Raina, and others involved. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has also summoned Allahbadia and Raina for questioning, with Allahbadia's appearance scheduled for 24 February. Inspector General Yashasvi Yadav reported that 42 individuals, including artists and influencers, have been called for questioning in relation to the incident. FIR has been lodged by the Guwahati Police as well.

Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court against multiple FIRs over his remarks



The legal proceedings have extended beyond the primary figures of Allahbadia and Raina, with other digital influencers like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija also named in the FIRs.

