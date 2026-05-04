/Ranveer Allahbadia announces documentary on 'Latent Row' post his reunion with Samay Raina on Kapil Show

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina grabbed headlines when the latter's show on YouTube, India's Got Latent, got involved in several controversies due to explicit, insensitive and derogatory content aired during its first season in 2024-2025. The show was shut down in February 2025 following a major controversy involving podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, with all episodes removed from the platform. In the latest update, Ranveer announced in a vlog that a documentary is coming up.

Ranveer Allahbadia announces documentary based on India's Got Latent

In a BTS vlog shared on his YouTube channel, Ranveer Allahbadia opened up about documenting the controversy as it unfolded. He said, "Everything that happened every day during the controversy has been recorded. With that documentary, I want to bury this controversy."

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He further said, "I want to move on to the next phase of my life. So help me out." He also said that the viewers are invited to weigh in and asked if any other perspective would be explored.

This announcement comes after Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina reunited on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show on the occasion of World Laughter Day, which featured comical banter and jokes about the past scandal. It also included appearances by comedian Sunil Pal, with whom Samay exchanges playful digs.

All about the India's Got Latent controversy

In February 2025, the guest judge Ranveer Allahbadia, aka Beer Biceps, asked a contestant a highly explicit, sexual question about their parents. The clip caused immense backlash, leading to multiple FIRs in different states against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and other creators like Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchalani.