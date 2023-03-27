Ram Charan first look from his next Game Changer unveiled on his 38th birthday: See pic

After RRR, Ram Charan is all set for another new project. The actor turned 38 today (March 27), and on his special day, the makers of his next film have unveiled the title of his next film, i.e., Game Changer, along with his first look. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. This film is the first collaboration between the director and the actors Ram and Kiara.



Earlier in the day, the makers dropped an intriguing teaser for the film. The clip opened up with the visuals of a ball rolling on the roulette board, and in the last, the name of the film appears.



Few hours later, the makers released the first poster of Ram from the film, and he's looking outstanding. In the black and white poster, Ram is sporting a rough look. Looking at this, it seems like the film is going to be intense and full of action.

''I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift!! #GameChanger.'' he captioned the poster.

The film also stars Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, Nassar, Samuthirakani, Raghu Babu and others in the key roles.



The plot and other details of the film have been kept under wraps.

The movie is slated to release later this year in three language - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film is a pan-India project with the hefty budget of Rs. 200 crores, as per the reports.