Tributes pour in for Malayalam's veteran actor Innocent

Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent passed away on Sunday (March 26) in Kochi. He was 75. Innocent breathed his last at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment from March 3.



The actor-turned-politician was admitted to the hospital with respiratory problems after he contracted Covid and later he suffered from pneumonia.



As per the hospital, “He was infected with Covid and had respiratory issues along with multiple organ failure resulting in heart failure.”



The death of the actor has sent shockwaves around the country. Remembering the late actor, many actors, and politicians paid tribute to the actor.

Remembering the late actor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, ''Pained by the passing away of noted actor and former MP Shri Innocent Vareed Thekkethala. He will be remembered for enthralling audiences and filling people’s lives with humour. Condolences to his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi.”



Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted: “End of an iconic chapter in cinema history! Rest in peace Legend! #Innocent.”



Sharing a picture of the actor, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, “We lost the brightest shining star in our constellation. You made us laugh till we cried. You made us cry till our insides hurt. You were an actor of the highest calibre. One of those timeless all-time greats. Beyond that you were all things wonderful. You were all heart.”

“You were family. To mine. To everyone who watched you on screen. To everyone you met. I’ve had the privilege of knowing you closely. Like my father's brother. Like an uncle to Surumy and me. You were my childhood. And I grew upto act along side you. And you regaled us with stories then and now. Always gathering people. Always lifting them up. My thoughts are all over the place. As is my writing. I love you dearly Innocent uncle. Rest in peace.”