Twinning and winning! Shah Rukh Khan strikes stylish pose with wife Gauri and kids Suhana, Aryan, AbRam

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans were in for a treat as his wife Gauri Khan shared a perfect family picture across social media platforms. The interior designer also announced a new coffee table book titled My Life in Design. Alongside the announcement, she dropped a picture that shows them twinning in black ensembles.

"Family is what makes a home… Excited for the @penguinindia coffee table book… coming soon. #GauriKhanDesigns #MyLifeInDesign (sic)," she captioned the post.

Check out Gauri Khan's post below!

King Khan and his son Aryan, both, wore black leather jackets. The father-son duo paired their jackets with black T-shirts. Gauri looked gorgeous in a black dress featuring a plunging neckline. Meanwhile, Suhana opted for a white and black corset outfit. Little munchkin AbRam, on the other hand, wore a black co-ord set.

The family picture went viral online in no time and caught everyone's attention. Reacting to the post, actress Neelam Kothari Soni commented, "Gorgeous picture." Shweta Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor and Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Shah Rukh first met Gauri in 1984, when he was just 18 years old. He bumped into her at a party where she was dancing with her friend. After Gauri spoke to him for "more than three seconds", he felt "encouraged" and wanted to date Gauri. After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot in 1991.

Six years after their wedding, the couple welcomed their first son, Aryan Khan. Suhana Khan was born in 2000, while their youngest, son AbRam Khan, was born in 2013 via surrogacy.

