Viral video: Dwayne Johnson gets special makeover from his daughters - watch

Dwayne The Rock Johnson has hired a new celebrity makeup artist in his house, and any guesses who it is? His daughters. On Friday, Dwayne shared the full makeover video on his Instagram handle, showing his two daughters, Jasmine, 7, and Tia, 4 giving him hilarious pink makeup.

The video that has gone viral on social media shows Rock and his two daughters adorably giving him a makeover.

In the short clip, Dwayne's elder daughter, Jasmine, is painting his head with pink lipstick, while another one is drawing something on his hand.

They have also drawn a thin black moustache on his face.



“I don’t need more makeup, I think I’m good,” he says in the video when his younger one is running to another room to find more makeup.



''Daddy, I'm gonna go get more makeup tools.''



Explaining the entire scenario, The Rock said, ''Daddy can we give you a makeover? No baby, daddy has a zoom meeting in 10min.''



''PLEASE it’ll be quick! Ok, but make it quick but only do my nails and make me look handsome.''



In the caption, the actor wrote that his zoom call got cancelled and it took around an hour to

scrub off the lipstick.

Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York



''My two tornadoes point and laugh uncontrollably with no mercy judgement,'' he wrote.



''I spend an hour TRYING to scrub lipstick off my head and face - unbeknownst to me - this sh*t stains the skin.''



''Hey they’ll be a time down the road when this stuff won’t matter to them anymore, so sign me up - daddy’s in.''



Watch the adorable video here: