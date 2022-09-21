Raju Srivastav passes away; President Murmu, PM Modi and others condole his death

Edited By: Shomini Sen
New Delhi Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 04:54 PM(IST)

File image of Raju Srivastav Photograph:( Twitter )

Raju Srivastav died after being in the ICU of Delhi's AIIMS for 41 days. He was admitted at the hospital on August 10 after he collapsed while working out in the gym. 

The President of India, Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among many who condoled comedian Raju Srivastav's death on Wednesday. Srivastav died after being in the ICU of Delhi's AIIMS for 41 days. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after he collapsed while working out in the gym. 

Taking to Twitter, Murmu tweeted in Hindi, "The untimely demise of comedian Raju Srivastav is extremely sad. He had enthralled the audience with his comical performances. He gave a new identity to the comedy scene in India. My condolences to his family and fans."

In pics: Remembering Raju Srivastav (1963-2022): A look back at the comedian's life and career

PM Modi tweeted, "Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." The PM shared a photo of himself with the comedian along with the tweet. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, too, mourned the demise of Raju Srivastav."Saddened to hear about the demise of famous comedian Raju Srivastava Ji. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet. My condolences to his family and all his fans in this time of sorrow (sic)," Kejriwal wrote on his official Twitter account.

Raju Srivastav, 58, was in the entertainment industry since the 1980s and shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Apart from President Murmu and Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal, other political leaders such as Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Akhilesh Yadav among others have also paid condolences over the demise of Raju Srivastav. 

The comedian was remembered by many Bollywood celebrities as well including Madhur Bhandarkar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arjun Rampal and Shilpa Shetty. 

Also see: Raju Srivastav: Five best stand-up routines to remember the comedian by

