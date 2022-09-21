Raju Srivastav passes away; President Murmu, PM Modi and others condole his death

The President of India, Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among many who condoled comedian Raju Srivastav's death on Wednesday. Srivastav died after being in the ICU of Delhi's AIIMS for 41 days. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after he collapsed while working out in the gym.



Taking to Twitter, Murmu tweeted in Hindi, "The untimely demise of comedian Raju Srivastav is extremely sad. He had enthralled the audience with his comical performances. He gave a new identity to the comedy scene in India. My condolences to his family and fans."

PM Modi tweeted, "Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." The PM shared a photo of himself with the comedian along with the tweet.

Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, too, mourned the demise of Raju Srivastav."Saddened to hear about the demise of famous comedian Raju Srivastava Ji. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet. My condolences to his family and all his fans in this time of sorrow (sic)," Kejriwal wrote on his official Twitter account.

Raju Srivastav, 58, was in the entertainment industry since the 1980s and shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005. He is survived by his wife and two children.



Apart from President Murmu and Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal, other political leaders such as Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Akhilesh Yadav among others have also paid condolences over the demise of Raju Srivastav.



The comedian was remembered by many Bollywood celebrities as well including Madhur Bhandarkar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arjun Rampal and Shilpa Shetty.

Saddened to hear the tragic news of Raju Srivastav's untimely demise. He made us all laugh with his amazing comic timing for so many years we have lost a gem. My deepest condolences to his family members & admirers. #OmShanti 🙏

Raju bhai, 💔 you left too soon. Remember meeting you a few months ago so vividly with your lovely family. Who would have thought that was the last time. Condolences to your loved ones. May your beautiful soul find peace. Om Shanti. 🙏🏽

ॐ शांति🙏🌼

My heart goes out to his family and millions of his fans who loved him so dearly🙏



Thank you for making us laugh for decades, Raju ji!♥️

ॐ शांति🙏🌼

My heart goes out to his family and millions of his fans who loved him so dearly🙏

Thank you for making us laugh for decades, Raju ji!♥️

You went too soon… #RajuSrivastava

In your lifetime you gifted us laughs & more laughs, on & off the screen. Your untimely demise makes me very sad.

RIP Raju. 🕉 Shanti.

In your lifetime you gifted us laughs & more laughs, on & off the screen. Your untimely demise makes me very sad.

RIP Raju. 🕉 Shanti.

May the Almighty give your family strength in this hour of bereavement 🙏

