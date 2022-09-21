Raju Srivastav: Five best stand-up routines to remember the comedian by

Indian comedian and actor Raju Srivastav has passed away at the age of 58, leaving his legions of fans stunned with disbelief. For several weeks, he had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Srivastava, 58, suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on a treadmill on Wednesday, August 10. He was immediately admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). A popular comedian, Raju had been part of the entertainment industry since the 1980s, but he garnered national attention after he participated in the 2005 stand-up comedy reality show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. While he did not emerge as the winner, he did receive a lot of love from fans.

Srivastav will also be remembered for movies like 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', 'Baazigar', 'Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa', 'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon', 'Bombay to Goa', and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. In TV shows, some of his well-known roles came in 'Dekh Bhai Dekh', and 'Shaktiman'.

While Srivastav is dead, he has left behind a treasure trove of his excellent stand-up comedy. Here is some of it.

1. During his days as a contestant in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'

2. In 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'

3. In 'Comedy Champion'

4. 'Superstars Ka Jalwa'

5. In 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

