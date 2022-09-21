Noted Indian comedian Raju Srivastav dead at 58

Popular Indian comedian Raju Srivastav is dead. Srivastav was admitted at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) for the past several weeks and was put on ventilator support twice. Srivastav was 58. The news of his demise was shared by his brother.



The comedian was rushed to AIIMS after he suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out at the gym.



Since then, Srivastav's condition had deteriorated and he was on life support. His condition had improved briefly and he had regained consciousness 15 days later but on September 1, he had to be put on a ventilator once again as he had a high fever.

Srivastav was a well-known comedian who took Indian stand-up comedy to television. He was one of the finalists in the first season of 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' and was particularly known for his mimicry and physical comedy. Srivastav also featured in numerous Bollywood hits like 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', 'Baazigar', 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

He joined BJP in 2014 and had actively worked on PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign.

Srivastav is survived by his wife Shikha, daughter Antara and son Ayushman.



More details are awaited.