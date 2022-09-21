Remembering Raju Srivastav (1963-2022): A look back at the comedian's life and career

Raju Srivastav catapulted to fame when he first appeared in the popular reality show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005. But while Srivastav is known more for his TV stint, the comedian was a well-known face in the live show circuit since the early 1990s.



Srivastav died on Wednesday after being admitted to New Delhi's AIIMS in August after he collapsed at the gym while working out. He leaves behind a legacy that several comedians take inspiration from.



Here's a look at Srivastav's life and career.

