/Raja Shivaji box office Day 3: Riteish Deshmukh’s film nears Rs 50 crore mark

Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in the titular role, apart from co-writing and direction by the Bollywood actor, was released in cinemas on May 1. The film released alongside Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi's Ek Din, Hollywood sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Mammootty and Mohanlal's Patriot. Despite the clash, the film is inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark. Let's delve in to know how much it earned on the third day

Box office report of Raja Shivaji on day 3

As per the report of Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji collected a net of Rs 12 crore across 5771 shows on day 3. While on day 1, it collected Rs 11.35 across 6192 shows and on day 2, Rs 10.75 crore across 6275 shows. This brings India's gross collection to Rs 40.34 crore and the total India net collection to Rs 33.90 crore.

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Fans touch Riteish Deshmukh's feet

Riteish Deshmukh recently made a surprise visit to a Mumbai theatre screening for his new film Marathi Raja Shivaji. A clip shared by an Instagram user, which has gone viral, showcases the fans touching the feet of the Bollywood actor while the audience gathered around him, with many cheering and interacting with him as they showed their support for his performance.

The emotional gesture was a mark of deep respect and admiration for his performance as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Videos from the scene, including those shared by outlets, showed the actor navigating a crowded, enthusiastic audience.

All about Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji is produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. Apart from Ritiesh Deshmukh, the historical drama stars Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sanjay Dutt, Sachin Khadekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Amole Gupte and Jitendra Joshi.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh explains how CBFC certification for Raja Shivaji will widen its audience reach