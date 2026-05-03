/Raja Shivaji box office: Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama sees slight dip on day 2

Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh in the titular role, was released in cinemas on May 1. The film opened strongly at the box office, with a strong occupancy in the Maharashtra belt. The Marathi-language historical drama has demonstrated a high audience in the story of the Maratha warrior. Let's delve in to know how much the film minted on day 2 at the box office.

Box office report of Raja Shivaji of day 2

As per the report of Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji collected a net of Rs 10.55 crore, seeing a slight dip compared to the first day, which had minted Rs 11.35 crore. The net collection of the film in India stands at Rs 21.90 crore, while the gross collection is Rs 26.06 crore.

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The occupancy of Raja Shivaji on day 2 is 28.9% as per the same report. In addition, on the second day, across India there were 6275 shows.

About Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji is a Marathi-Hindi historical action-drama directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh. The film chronicles the rise of young Shivaji Bhosale as he challenges established empires to establish Hindavi Swarajya (self-rule), focusing on his strategic brilliance, valour, and journey to becoming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film is produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. The production design was served by Nikhil Kovale, Apurva Bhagat, and Shashank Tere. The action sequences were choreographed by Dawid Szatarski and Manohar Verma, while the costume design was carried out by Rushi Sharma, Manoshi Nath, and Pournima Oak

The film features an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and others. It is part of a grand tribute to the Maratha warrior king and aims to showcase his life on a large scale.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh explains how CBFC certification for Raja Shivaji will widen its audience reach