/Riteish Deshmukh explains how CBFC certification for Raja Shivaji will widen its audience reach

For actor Riteish Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji isn’t just a historical epic for moolah. It's also a film he wants younger audiences to experience to understand the story of Maratha king Shivaji. He insists that while this is a film for every age group, he wants young adults and children to definitely watch the film. It is, thus, conducive to the film that the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) has given it a U/A 16+ certificate. The film is 3 hours 15 minutes long. Deshmukh plays the titular character in the film and also directs the epic.

In earlier interviews, Riteish had said, “The biggest mistake we make is thinking everyone will view a film in the same way. Children understand movies very differently than adults, which I’ve realized, after becoming a dad. My younger son’s friends saw some scenes while I was editing; and their perspective was, ‘Oh, that’s a double kill! Oh, wow, that’s a triple kill!’ In one shot, three people were hit and they were looking at it through a video game lens, using that terminology. I feel kids are much more accepting when they watch movies.”

He also said, “There has never been an atmosphere at home where we made them feel, “You’re too young, so we can’t tell you about this.” Never. Whatever questions they have, we’ve always believed they deserve honest answers. Whenever they ask us about our work, we explain it to them. They should know what their parents do, and also understand the struggles that come with it. Sometimes they visit our sets and see everything for themselves. Of course, they’re busy with things that children their age do, but they still know what a night shift is, what a day shift is, what happens during a song shoot—they’ve seen it all. I really believe that innocence travels into the universe. I truly do. I feel like there is someone out there listening to them. I remember once, my younger son had won this medal, and both of us were standing there thinking—who is he? Where does this confidence come from? It’s such a beautiful feeling.”

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That realization shaped how Deshmukh approached the tone and treatment of the film, especially given the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “He died young at the age of 50, but by that time, he had achieved so much. I am just trying to encapsulate his life within two and a half or three hours. But he lived that intensity every single day of his life," he said.

It’s indeed the vision of a filmmaker that defines how he makes a movie accessible for all.

Raja Shivaji brings together a formidable ensemble from Hindi and Marathi cinema, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh, with Riteish Deshmukh, who has written, directed, produced, and headlined the film at its helm.