Raja Kumari collaborates with John Legend for 'Keep Walking'

On Monday, Raja Kumari and John Legend's inspiring anthem 'Keep Walking' was released on YouTube for those "who take bold steps". The artists had collaborated with Walkers & Co. for the track, which is described as a powerful rallying cry that’s been synonymous with progress and pushing boundaries. The song further encourages listeners to be bold enough to step off the well-trodden path and create new ones that benefit us all.

The second youngest and the first black man to win EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscars, and Tony) awards joined forces with the 36-year-old Indian rapper and a champion of brown women representation across the world to create a song that serves as a call to action for people motivated by self-belief to strive for societal advancement.

Sharing her excitement for the track, Raja Kumari said, "Walkers & Co. platform celebrates bold steps and the Keep Walking Anthem, which comes straight from the heart, is a celebration of the same spirit. The song talks about authenticity, resilience and the fire that burns within all of us."

She added, "It was fun exploring a different space, both musically and lyrically. I had a great time co-writing and jamming with John Legend who, like his name, is a true original. It's my first-ever collab with Walkers & Co. and I can't wait for fans to listen to this... and keep walking to this!"

On Instagram, the rapper shared a teaser for the song and wrote, "LEGENDS ONLY! I’ve been holding this secret for months. So excited to represent India and collaborate with one of the world's most amazing artists @johnlegend Such a pleasure to write this record in collaboration with @walkersandco.india Hope it inspires you to live your life authentically and no matter the obstacle…KEEP WALKING! (sic)" John left heart emojis on Raja's post.

In an Instagram reel, John recently revealed that he wrote 'Conversations in the Dark' for his wife Chrissy Teigen. He also teased his new song 'Wonder Woman', which is "a tribute to all the women in our lives who make magic happen and bring so much love and honour to our lives". In the caption, he wrote, "I don’t think anyone is surprised who #WonderWoman is about"

