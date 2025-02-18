Actress Radhika Apte gave her followers a glimpse of how she is juggling professional commitments while being a new mom. On Monday, Radhika shared a photo of herself breast-pumping milk amid BAFTA attendance. Radhika attended the BAFTA Film Awards 2025 in London as her film Sister Midnight was nominated.

Advertisment

Radhika pumps milk at BAFTAs

In the picture, Radhika held her pump near her chest in one hand while she held a champagne glass in her other hand. The actor smiled as she posed inside the bathroom in a lavender outfit.

BAFTA Awards 2025: Key Highlights and Winners



Sharing the post, she wrote, "And now my BAFTAs reality (laughing face emoji) #breastfeeding #postpartum #breastpump. I have to thank Natasha @tashtash07 for making it possible for me to attend the BAFTAs. She scheduled the itinerary around my breast pumping timings."

Advertisment

"She not only accompanied me to the washroom to express milk but more importantly brought me champagne in the loo (laughing face and red heart emoji). It’s hard as is to be a new mum and work, this level of care and sensitivity is rare in our film industry and much appreciated. (Face holding back tears emoji) #baftas2025 #sistermidnight #postpartum," she added.



Radhika also gave a glimpse of the award ceremony on Instagram and wrote, "Sister Midnight at the BAFTAs. Big congratulations to @deathpunkbaby for the nomination. First big outing after birth.. 2 months postpartum.. 2 hours of sleep.. I couldn’t have done it without the fabulous people in the team. THANK YOU.”

Advertisment

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light loses international feature film BAFTA to Emilia Perez

Radhika's film at BAFTAs

Sister Midnight, a horror comedy featuring Radhika Apte, was nominated at the 78th BAFTA Awards for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer. The film has been directed by Karan Kandhari and it is his debut. It stars Radhika as a woman who is dragged into an unhappy arranged marriage.

BAFTA Awards 2025: Prince William and Kate give the award ceremony a miss, here's why

About Radhika Apte

The actress announced the birth of her first child with her husband Benedict Taylor in December 2024. On Instagram, the actress shared a photo of the newborn while breastfeeding her. The photo also highlighted her return to work following her maternity leave.

Radhika married musician Benedict Taylor in 2012. The couple divides their time between London and Mumbai.