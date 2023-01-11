R Madhavan reacts to 'Rocketry' making to Oscars contention list 2023: Revolutionary time for Indian cinema

Indian megastar R Madhavan feels 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' can win an Oscar in 2023. The actor expressed his feelings about the film in a recent interview after it landed in the 2023 Oscars contention list along with eight other Indian films. Five out of these nine films are from South Indian film industries, namely 'RRR', 'Kantara', 'Iravin Nizhal' and 'Vikrant Rona' along with Nambi Narayanan's biopic.

Speaking to Times Now, the actor shared that he is thrilled to see several films from India making it to the contention list of Oscars. He said, "I am thrilled to see many films from India have made it to the list. We feel very rewarded. The whole idea was to tell the world the story of Nambi Narayanan," before adding, "I am going to believe that we can win the award."

The actor also stated that it's a "revolutionary time for Indian cinema" as the world is recognising how great Indian showbiz is doing in terms of telling unique stories.

Speaking to the publication, he added, "Not only are we making money when the film releases worldwide but we are also getting recognition and to be part of one of the biggest awards in the world is truly true recognition."

"I think, true talent will shine through India right now. I have complete faith that we will make better films than most films that are being made internationally. We have enough and most stories in our own country that can actually shake the world," he further added.

The film is written, produced and directed by R. Madhavan and it marks his directorial debut. The film tells the real-life story of Nambi Narayanan, a scientist who worked at the Indian Space Research Organisation and was accused in the ISRO espionage case and later exonerated. Filmed simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi and English languages, the movie also starred Simran, Ravi Raghavendra, Rajit Kapur and Muralidaran.

