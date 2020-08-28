R Kelly attacked in prison by fellow inmate

R Kelly was recently attacked by a fellow inmate in his jail cell.

The incident occurred at Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, where the inmate started "punching" Kelly reportedly who was sitting on his bed.

R. Kelly’s Attorney Douglas C. Anton told Billboard, “It is unfortunately true. Another inmate that had an issue with lockdown, got upset and simply attacked Robert."

Arguing that he is not safe, the Attorney said, "He is not doing well. This even more reason why he needs to be released. They cannot protect him in the facility."

The prison had reportedly gone into lockdown as there were protesters.

R Kelly was taken into custody in early 2019 on 10 charges of criminal sexual abuse tied to allegations that he sexually abused four women, three of whom were minors at the time. He was re-arrested on July 11, 2019 and indicted by a federal grand jury on federal charges that alleged additional sex crimes, with federal prosecutors in New York and Chicago indicting Kelly on 18 charges that included kidnapping, forced labor, child sexual exploitation and child pornography production and obstruction of justice.

'The Dark Knight' to 'Inception': Here are 7 Christopher Nolan's thriller films to watch

2020 Emmy Awards: Meet the Best Director Drama nominees