2020 Emmy Awards: Meet the Best Director Drama nominees

Like other categories, 'Ozark', 'The Crown' and 'Succession' are leading this category too at the Emmys 2020. Take a look at all the nominees in the best director drama category.

Benjamin Caron, 'The Crown'

Benjamin Caron has been nominated for the first time in Emmys for his excellent work in the third season of 'The Crown'. The director is nominated for the first time under Best Drama Directing category, for the 'Aberfan' episode. Caron is a three-time BAFTA Award nominee.

(Photograph:Twitter)