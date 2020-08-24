2020 Emmy Awards: Meet the Best Director Drama nominees
Like other categories, 'Ozark', 'The Crown' and 'Succession' are leading this category too at the Emmys 2020. Take a look at all the nominees in the best director drama category.
Benjamin Caron, 'The Crown'
Benjamin Caron has been nominated for the first time in Emmys for his excellent work in the third season of 'The Crown'. The director is nominated for the first time under Best Drama Directing category, for the 'Aberfan' episode. Caron is a three-time BAFTA Award nominee.
Mimi Leder,'The Morning Show'
Mimi Leder received an Emmy nomination for directing the first season finale episode, 'The Interview'. This would be Mimi's 9th nominations for his career with a two win.
Jessica Hobbs, 'The Crown'
This year, Jessica Hobbs nominated under a category of outstanding directing at the 72nd Annual Awards. Hoobs recived the nomination for directing third season final episode 'Cri de Coeur'. This year, 'The Crown' scored 12 nominations at the Annual Awards.
Lesli Linka Glatter, 'Homeland'
Lesli Linka Glatter received her eighth Emmy nominations for directing 'Homeland' season 8th final episode 'Prisoners Of War'. Lesli is working on the show since its second season in 2012. This year marks Glatter's 9th career Emmy nominations without a win so far.
Mark Mylod, 'Succession'
Mark Mylod rewarded with his first individual nomination for directing the season 2 finale 'This Is Not for Tears'. HBO’s critically acclaimed drama scored 18 nominations at the 72nd Annual Awards.
Alik Sakharov, 'Ozark'
Alik Sakharov earned his second Primetime Emmy Award Nomination for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for 'Ozark' episode 'Fire Pink'. Alik previously won Emmy for his outstanding cinematography in 'Passover'
Andrij Parekh, 'Succession'
Andrij Parekh earned his first career Emmy nomination this year. Andrij got his first entry for directing the episode of 'Succession' called 'Hunting'.
Ben Semanoff, 'Ozark'
Ben Semanoff garnered his first Emmy nomination for directing 'Su Casa Es Mi Casa', season 3 episode of 'Ozark'. The twisted episode of season 3 has made him get this opportunity knocking his door for the first time at the Emmys.