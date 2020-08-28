Kate Winslet reveals how filming with Cameron in 'Avatar 2' is different from 'Titanic'

Kate Winslet has reunited with ace director James Cameron after several years. After rising to fame with ‘Titanic’, Kate will feature in his next film ‘Avatar 2’ that is currently in the process of filming in New Zealand with the makers sharing BTS pictures from the set with their followers.

But things are different this time for Kate Winslet as she reveals how the filming experience has changed on the sets of ‘Avatar 2’.

While ‘Titanic’ gave her fame, Kate Winslet was very vocal about how difficult filming was -- related to demands set by James Cameron who was strict about the filming schedule. After ‘Titanic’, Cameron put all of his focus on his next project, ‘Avatar’, while Winslet moved away from blockbuster tent poles into more artistic fare like her nominated role in ‘The Reader’.

Winslet and Cameron are finally collaborating again. But this time Winslet is reporting a changed outlook. In a recent interview, Winslet had a lot of praise for the director. She said, “It was so wonderful to work with Jim again...Time has changed him. Jim has become a father a few more times over. He is a calmer person. Chilled. You can just feel him enjoying it more this time.”

This praise comes as a surprise as Winslet had earlier reported a difficult time while shooting for ‘Titanic’ when the director also sported a temper while he has “chilled” this time.

Check out the release dates of the upcoming ‘Avatar’ films:

Avatar 2 (2022)

Release Date: Dec 16, 2022

Avatar 3 (2024)

Release Date: Dec 20, 2024

Avatar 4 (2026)

Release Date: Dec 18, 2026

Avatar 5 (2028)

Release Date: Dec 22, 2028