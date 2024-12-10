New Delhi

If a film continues its stronghold in cinemas on a Monday, it's considered to be on its way to become a blockbuster. The same can be said for Pushpa 2, as the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer is close to clocking Rs 600 crore (one billion) collection in India just four days into release.

Advertisment

The Pushpa fever continues as all Indian language releases have been collecting good money for the big budget movie. Pushpa 2 The Rule has now crossed Rs 590 crores at the box office, expected to cross the Rs 600 crore mark by Tuesday (Dec 10).

Also read: RRR producers announce documentary on SS Rajamouli film in works

On Monday alone, Pushpa 2 minted Rs 64.1 crore, having brought in Rs 93.8 crore on Friday and Rs 119.25 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, Pushpa 2 did its best business across theatres at Rs 141.05 crore.

Advertisment

Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres nationwide on December 5.

Notably, Pushpa’s Hindi occupancy has been better than its Telugu counterpart.

About Pushpa 2

Advertisment

Pushpa 2: The Rule sees Allu Arjun reprise his role as Pushpa Raj, who has now become the leader of a red sandal smuggling syndicate.

He is married to Srivalli, played by Rashmika and is still stuck in an egotistical war with police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, played by Fahadh Faasil. The film ends by setting up the story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Also read: Allu Arjun reacts to female fan's death in stampede at Pushpa 2 screening, donates $29,520

Pushpa 2: The Rule had the highest-grossing opening for any Indian film and the highest for a Hindi film. It also became the first film to gross over Rs 50 crore in two languages on the same day.

WION's Shomini Sen gave Pushpa 2 a thumbs up. In her review of the film, she writes, "In the sequel Pushpa: The Rule, both Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil as IPS Shekhawat remain flawed and eccentric, but the relatability is missing in the second part. Pushpa is now a smuggler who rules over Chittoor and aims to gain more power not just in India, but also overseas. Considering the makers have pitched the film as pan-India and given it a global release, the narrative goes well with the vision. So we see Pushpa fighting the Japanese mafia in the opening scene, doing business with a Dubai businessman in the Maldives, and treading into Sri Lanka with smuggled goods without any obstruction." Read the full review here.