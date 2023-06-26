‘Proud moment’: Ranveer Singh opens up about Deepika Padukone unveiling FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy
Ranveer Singh broke silence on Martin Brundle asking him to introduce himself at the Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi. He also reacted to his wife Deepika Padukone unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar.
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh recently open up about his wife and actress Deepika Padukone unveiling the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy last year. Ranveer, also known for his love for sports, never misses an opportunity to watch matches at the stadiums. Be it cricket or football, the actor tries not to skip big matches. It was no different for the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in December 2022, when the 37-year-old watched the match at the Lusail Stadium, Doha. It was a proud moment for Ranveer Singh as his wife and Louis Vuitton brand ambassador Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy.
Ranveer called the moment grand and glorious
Talking to ETimes, Ranveer Singh opened up about the Dubai match and said that watching Deepika become the first Indian to even touch the FIFA trophy was a proud moment for him. The NBA Brand Ambassador for India called the moment grand and glorious. He also said that the FIFA final was the world’s biggest spectacle and he was happy to be there with his wife Deepika and ‘so proud’ to see her unveil the World Cup trophy.
Ranveer is comfortable introducing himself
For the unversed, the Gully Boy actor attended the Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi. And then came the moment when Ranveer Singh won million hearts. The actor was around the former racing driver and journalist Martin Brundle, who briefly failed to recognize Ranveer. The 64-year-old hesitated and asked Singh to introduce himself as he was unable to recognise him.
Ranveer Singh was quick to reply and said, “I’m a Bollywood actor and I hail from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer.”
During the interview, Singh also said that the journalist asked him a question and he answered it, and there’s nothing more to write about the same. “I was just being authentic and true to myself. When I go to these places, they sense that he must be somebody but may not be familiar with me,” said Ranveer Singh. The actor feels it’s important to leave a positive impression as an Indian actor on the global map.
He will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite RRR actor Alia Bhatt.