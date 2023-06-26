‘Proud moment’: Ranveer Singh opens up about Deepika Padukone unveiling FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh recently open up about his wife and actress Deepika Padukone unveiling the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy last year. Ranveer, also known for his love for sports, never misses an opportunity to watch matches at the stadiums. Be it cricket or football, the actor tries not to skip big matches. It was no different for the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in December 2022, when the 37-year-old watched the match at the Lusail Stadium, Doha. It was a proud moment for Ranveer Singh as his wife and Louis Vuitton brand ambassador Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Ranveer called the moment grand and glorious

Talking to ETimes, Ranveer Singh opened up about the Dubai match and said that watching Deepika become the first Indian to even touch the FIFA trophy was a proud moment for him. The NBA Brand Ambassador for India called the moment grand and glorious. He also said that the FIFA final was the world’s biggest spectacle and he was happy to be there with his wife Deepika and ‘so proud’ to see her unveil the World Cup trophy.