Shocking! YouTuber MrBeast could have been on that fatal Titanic submarine

MrBeast is thanking his stars as he missed taking a seat on the much-glamourised Titanic shipwreck voyage via OceanGate’s submersible. It was in the month of June when he was extended an invitation to be on that fatal submarine that ultimately led to five high-profile people perishing underwater. Taking to Twitter, MrBeast shared with fans that he could have been on that titanic submersible.

MrBeast is known for his over-the-top stunts and challenges on social media. He said he was invited to be a part of the voyage. He tweeted, “I was invited earlier this month to ride the Titanic submarine, but I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it.”

It was on June 18 when the Titanic submersible started its journey but only after an hour and a half elapsed, did it lose communication with the local support group on the surface. The Titanic submersible was on its way to explore the Titanic shipwreck. After four days of nationwide search and massive campaigns around the world, the company issued a statement that all five members on board were presumed to have died after the sub had a “catastrophic implosion.”

It’s not clear who may have invited MrBeast to come aboard the OceanGate vessel. Jimmy Donaldson goes by the name MrBeast (on social) and he is the most-followed individual YouTube creator on the platform. He is estimated to be the highest-earning creator on YouTube.

