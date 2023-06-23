Did The Simpsons predict Titanic submersible tragedy? Viral tweet seems to suggest so

The Simpsons seem to have predicted the Titanic submersible tragedy years ago. Or at least a part of it. On Thursday, five on board the Titan submersible were announced to be dead as oxygen ran out. Debris from the submersible has been found by rescuers who had been involved in search operations as the submarine and its five occupants went missing on Sunday. The submersible, operated by OceanGate, was taking tourists to see the wreckage of the Titanic, the biggest ship of its time that sank in 1912.



On Wednesday, a video of The Simpsons went viral which seems to have predicted the real-life event years back. The video is part of the 17th season of The Simpsons cartoon series and was aired way back in 2006.



In the 10th episode of that season, titled Simpsons Tids, Homer Simpson goes on an expedition along with a man who he believes to be his biological father. Homer is taken to the man's ship first and eventually, they embark on a journey to the depth of the ocean in a submersible in search of lost treasure in a sunken called 'Piso Mojado.'

However, during their excursions, Homer's submersible gets stuck in a coral cave and Homer starts to lose consciousness as oxygen levels fall in his vessel. Quite similar to how the events on the missing Titan submersible unfolded. But the similarities end there as in The Simpsons, Homer eventually wakes up in a hospital three days later.

Watch the viral video here: The Simpsons really predicted the titanic submarine situation .. and that they would completely run out of oxygen (watch till the end) this is actually scary. pic.twitter.com/xOWtE6DTQq — Qura (@Qurandale) June 22, 2023 × In reality, the five tourists could not be rescued from the submersible in time.



Several on social media pointed out the eerie similarities between the show and the real incident.



"Crazy how the Simpsons already predicted the missing submarine," tweeted one user. "Idk what surprises y'all of the lost submarine in the Atlantic that went down to see the remains of the Titanic. The Simpsons had already warned us," wrote added.

This is not the first time that the popular series has predicted real-life events years before they took place.



In February last year, just before Russia launched its offensive against Ukraine, a clip from one of the episodes of The Simpsons in 1998 went viral that predicted the return of the Soviet Union and a new Cold War.



The series has also predicted Donald Trump winning the Presidential elections, the US winning an Olympic medal, and the coronavirus pandemic among other things.

