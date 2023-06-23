No survivors from missing Titanic sub as all five on board believed to be dead

OceanGate released a bleak statement on Thursday after the US Coast Guard said that a "debris field" has been discovered by an underwater robot searching near the wreck of the Titanic for a missing submersible with five people on board.

It said that the passengers have "sadly been lost".

The statement read, "These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans."

"Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."

It further added that this is an "extremely sad time for our dedicated employees who are exhausted and grieving deeply over this loss".

"The entire OceanGate family is deeply grateful for the countless men and women from multiple organisations of the international community who expedited wide-ranging resources and have worked so very hard on this mission," it added.