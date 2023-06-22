Debris field found near Titanic in search for missing sub: US Coast Guard

Rescuers announced on Thursday (June 22) that an underwater robot searching near the wreckage of the Titanic had discovered a "debris field," as efforts continued to locate a missing submersible carrying five individuals.

Despite concerns about the vessel's oxygen supply, the multinational mission remains dedicated to finding the crew alive. The US Coast Guard confirmed that experts within the unified command are evaluating the newly found debris field, located near the Titanic, detected by a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV). Further details about the debris field were not provided, but a press briefing is scheduled in Boston.

"Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information," the US Coast Guard said in a tweet.

To intensify the search for the missing Titan sub, two additional robots were deployed in the vast expanse of the North Atlantic, spanning from the ocean's surface to a depth of over two miles (nearly four kilometers). The sub was estimated to carry emergency air supplies for up to 96 hours, indicating potential oxygen depletion in the early hours of Thursday.

However, Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard emphasized their unwavering commitment to the search, considering both the technical limitations and the resilience of the crew. Assets and experts have been mobilized, and sonar has detected unidentified underwater noises.

Organisers of the response, including US and Canadian military aircraft, coast guard vessels, and teleguided robots, have focused their efforts on the vicinity of the detected sounds.

These noises, resembling "banging," have raised hopes that the crew is still alive, although their source remains unconfirmed. The French research ship Atalante deployed an unmanned robot, the Victor 6000, capable of searching depths of up to 6,000 meters. Another robot, dispatched by the Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic, has already begun its search on the ocean floor. Medical staff and a decompression chamber are en route to the area to provide support.

The 21-foot Titan submersible initiated its descent on Sunday but lost communication with its mothership just two hours into the journey. Among the passengers on board are British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani-British citizens Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, and French submarine operator Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Extensive search efforts spanning 10,000 square miles of surface water have been conducted, equivalent to the size of Massachusetts. Recovering the submersible from such depths presents a significant challenge, but the Navy has deployed specialized lifting equipment and personnel for the operation.

The Titanic, which sank in 1912 during its inaugural voyage, lies approximately 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, more than two miles below the surface. The historic site has attracted nautical experts and underwater tourists since its discovery in 1985. The extreme depth poses immense pressure, measuring 400 times that of sea level. The complexity of sending a small vessel to such depths underscores the technical challenges involved. Concerns about the submersible's design were raised in a previous lawsuit, highlighting the experimental nature of the Titan.