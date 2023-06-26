Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan testifies in Netanyahu corruption case

Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan on Sunday (June 25) began his testimony in a trial that is exmining corruption charges against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The session was broadcast live from an English seaside town to Jerusalem.

The trial is taking place in Jerusalem but Milchan's testimony was taking place in Brighton. Miclchan is currently based here. It is expected that the testimony would last several days.

Netanyahu faces allegations from the prosecutors that he received almost 700,000 shekels (around USD 200,000) worth of gifts from Milchan and from an Australian fellow billionaire. The indictment describes this as a "supplyl line" of champagne and cigars.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing in this case and two others which are being heard in the same trial.

Netanyahu is accused of helping Milchan with his business interests and with U.S. visa status. The prime minister has described the gift-giving among friends as normal conduct and his trial as a political witch-hunt.

There are also accusations against Netanyahu that he helped Milchan with his business interests and with US visa status. The PM described gift-giving among friends as normal conduct. He has labelled the trial as a political witch-hunt.

Milchan hinted at a deeper, patriotic cast to the relationship. "I can't tell you how many things Bibi and I did in secret for the country," he said in his testimony, using Netanyahu's nickname.

When the prime minister arrived at the Jerusalem court to watch from afar, Milchan greeted him off-screen with "Shalom, Bibi!"

Netanyahu is in a record sixth term as prime minister of Israel. Criminal probes against him began in 2016 and started political turmoil in Israel.

There was a cycle of inconclusive elections. An 18 month-stint in the opposition, Netanyahu returned to powere in December.

Netanyahu has denied any link between his trial and reforms to the justice system that his coalition is seeking and that have drawn strong opposition.

He has been indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust for allegedly granting regulatory favours to businessmen in return for positive favourable media coverage. Protests in Brighton On Sunday, protests took place in Brighton with protesters seen waving Israeli flags. Reuters quoted Sharon Shochat, a protester who expressed support to those protesting in Israel.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.