Priyanka Chopra talks of surrogacy for the first time since the birth of her daughter 

Its been a year since Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy and the actress has opened up for the time about the couple's decision to opt for surrogacy, the difficult days when their daughter was in NICU and her reactions to all the trolls who raised questions on why she did chose the surrogacy route. The actress appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine recently along with her one-year-daughter and spoke at length about motherhood.



Without divulging many details, Priyanka revealed she had a medical condition and that's why decided to opt for surrogacy."This was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months.” Malti Marie was born a trimester premature and Priyanka revealed how she was there the moment her daughter was born.

“I was in the OR (operating room) when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand,” she recalled. “We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband’s chest,” Priyanka added.



When the couple announced the birth of their daughter, several online trolled Priyanka for choosing her career over having a baby. Addressing the criticism, Priyanka said no one had the "right to make the reasons" on their behalf.

"You don’t know me. You don’t know what I’ve been through. And just because I don’t want to make my medical history, or my daughter’s, the public doesn’t give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were,” she said. While the actress is quite open about sharing her life on social media, she admitted she wanted to keep her daughter away from the public glare.



Priyanka Chopra said that it was “painful” when people spoke about her daughter and said she was “protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter".



“I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip,” she said.



For the cover, both Priyanka and her daughter are dressed in red with Priyanka facing the camera and keeping her daughter's face away from it.