Priyanka Chopra shares FIRST look from Citadel, the second most expensive series of all time

The wait is finally over! Priyanka Chopra Jonas has posted first look pictures from her upcoming web series Citadel, which is the second most expensive series of all time with a budget of over $250 million, on Instagram. In the now-viral post, she is seen in a gun-wielding action avatar, along with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

The upcoming spy series Citadel is created and produced by Anthony and Joe Russo. The project is a multi-series franchise with the main series based in the US and UK and local productions being made in India, Italy, Spain, and Mexico. The Indian version of the series is being written, directed, and produced by The Family Man creators Raj and DK and is headlined by Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Sharing the first look posters on Instagram, Chopra wrote, "First look at @citadelonprime via @vanityfair

#CitadelOnPrime." Check it out below!

In the comment section, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Awesomeeeeee," while her fans showered love on the actress' upcoming series.

The makers of Citadel are yet to announce the release date of the series. But according to speculations, it is slated to release on Amazon Prime later this year.

Apart from this, Priyanka is all set to be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. For this project, Priyanka will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for the first time. The film will go on floors this year.

Meanwhile, in May, she will be seen in Love Again, which is an upcoming American romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by James C. Strouse. The film is a remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. Other than Chopra, the film stars Sam Heughan, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, Celia Imrie, and Celine Dion.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE