Prabhas starrer 'Adipurush' to be grand, will be made on this whopping amount?

Prabhas’ upcoming film ‘Adipurush’ has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The film that also stars Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, that too in a negative role, sparked an outrage thanks to the nepotism debate as some users asked makers to replace the actor with someone else. But that’s not what we are discussing here.

In an update on the front of ‘Adipurush’, filmmaker Om Raut’s movie is said to be made on a massive budget of Rs 400 crore. It is also speculated that the movie will have the biggest release that the industry has witnessed.

The mythological saga has state-of-the art VFX design as posters from the film were teased earlier. 'Star Wars', 'Avatar' VFX experts to work on Prabhas' starrer 'Adipurush'?

According to a source close to the film, ‘Adipurush’ will employ “a technique never seen before in Indian films”.

Earlier, the filmmaker Om Raut had spoken about the grand scale of the film as he said, “I love making it look grand and visually stunning. Plus, Prabhas is the biggest superstar we have in entire India right now. So when we told him about the film, he was very happy and interested. I couldn't have asked for a better hero.”

The film will see Prabhas play the role of Ram while Saif Ali Khan has been finalised as the mastermind antagonist, Lankesh.