Om Raut on why he chose Prabhas for 'Adipurush': His eyes suit the character

Prabhas will be next playing Lord Rama in Om Raut 'Adipurush'. One of the most anticipated movies will also see Saif Ali Khan playing the main antagonist Ravana in the movie.



Om Raut while talking to the news agency, about why he chose 'Baahubali' actor to lead his next movie said that the actor's eyes were perfect for the role. Raut called Prabhas the ‘most bankable superstar in our country’ and said ''His eyes, stance and body language suit the character. I'm thankful he accepted to play the part.'' the director said.

Apart from this, he also stated, what worked for him was that Prabhas is a good actor and a person.

The movie's pre-production has started and will go on the floor in 2021 and will hit the big-screens in 2022. The makers have not yet revealed the rest of the cast and crew. Several actresses’ names have been considered - from Kiara Advani to Keerthy Suresh and Anushka Shetty but final decision has not been taken.



'Adipurush' will be a screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. The pan-India project will be shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously.



On the work front, Prabhas will next be seen in Radha Krishna Kumar directorial ‘Radhe Shyam’ alongside Pooja Hegde.