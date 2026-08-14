/Power Rangers reboot hits another setback as Disney+ scraps live-action series

Power Rangers fans may have to wait longer to see their favourite heroes in live-action form. The planned Disney+ series, which was supposedly in plan for a series, has reportedly been scrapped. The highly anticipated project had been in development for quite some time. Let's delve in to know what led to the cancellation of the show.

Why has the Power Rangers live-action series been scrapped?

The streaming platform had put in a live-action adaptation of the popular show into development in March 2025, with the showrunners of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. However, as per the Deadline report, the makers are scrapping the show due to the cost of handling the series.

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The source stated, "Mounting a high-end, live-action superhero series of the caliber of Power Rangers is a major investment. The economics of which are not as favourable when the streamer and/ or the producing studio do not own the IP."

The earlier setback was The earlier setback for the franchise was a planned live-action Power Rangers reboot series that was heavily in development at Netflix for over two years before Netflix ultimately cancelled/paused the project in 2024, leading franchise owner Hasbro to shift its partnership to Disney+. For the unversed, in March 2025, it was announced that Hasbro Entertainment and 20th Television would be producing a new live-action Power Rangers series for Disney+ with Jonathan E. Steinberg & Dan Shotz in talks to serve as writers, showrunners, and executive producers.

Netizens' reaction to scrapping of Power Rangers live-action series project

Soon after the report of scrapping of the live-action series surfaced, several netizens took to social media to share their views. One user wrote, "It's almost as if separating Power Rangers from its core (Super Sental) was a bad thing. Its almost as if the BUDGET REASONING THAT STARTED the show 30+ years ago being severed to “do it all yourselves” was stupid. It’s almost as if Power Rangers *gulp* can’t survive without it."

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Another user wrote, "Power rangers Disney plus show getting scrapped. Power rangers comic rebooting mighty morphy for the millionth times. Unlimited series that focus on other rangers is still milking the psycho rangers. Super Sentai is on hitaus indefinitely and all pirate sites got thanos snap."

"A truly terrible month for Power Ranger fans. The in-development show is dead. In 2 weeks they gotta listen to crazy people go "No no, White Dragon is actually a good film, you should go see it. It's Power Rangers, but for ADULTS man. I cried. Various comics that aren't good", wrote the third user.

Previous Power Rangers live-action franchise

The Power Rangers live-action franchise is a long running superhero television property based on Japan's Super Sental series. It focuses on ordinary youths chosen to transform into a team of colour coded heroes with unique weapons and giant robotic vehicles to save Earth from space monsters and villains.

The last time a live-action Power Rangers series was on screen was Power Rangers: Dino Fury on Netflix in 2021, which was then rebranded to Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury for its third and final season in 2023.