/'Lack of respect’: Sultan of Brunei removes daughter-in-law’s titles



Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei, has stripped his daughter-in-law of her royal titles. On Aug 8, he revoked the royal title of "Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri" bestowed upon his daughter-in-law, Pengiran Raabi'atul Adawiyyah Pengiran Haji Bolkiah, with immediate effect.

Pengiran Raabi'atul Adawiyyah is the wife of Prince 'Abdul Malik Hassanal Bolkiah, the fourth in line to the throne in Brunei.

Sultan of Brunei strips his daughter-in-law’s royal title: Read why

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Hassanal Bolkiah, the world's second-longest-reigning monarch, has issued a royal decree to revoke the royal title given to his daughter-in-law due to lack of respect towards the Sultan.

According to New Straits Times, the Office of the Grand Chamberlain announced the royal decree, and “the revocation was carried out following conduct by Pengiran Raabi’atul Adawiyyah that was deemed unbecoming of a spouse of a member of the royal family. Her actions were also found to have tarnished the monarchy’s good name and demonstrated a lack of respect towards Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.”

Raabi’atul married a prince in 2015, and has four children, reportedly all daughters. Due to this action, their children’s titles will reportedly remain unaffected. However, no further details about what she has done, or any other alleged incidents that had led to these actions.