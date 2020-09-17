Popstar Pink debuts her first country song with Keith Urban at ACM awards

Popstar Pink just made her debut as a country singer at the 2020 Academy of Country Music awrads. On Wednesday night, fans of country music were in for a surprise as the pop star took to stage atthe country music's biggest night to do a special act with the host of the evening Keith Urban.

The duo delivered the first performance of their new single called 'One Too Many,' which is part of Keith's new album 'The Speed of Now: Part 1 '. The album is set to release on September 18.

Interestingly, while the two performed together, they were located in two separate cities with different time zones Regardless of the geographical distance- theor performance went smoothly.

The performance came during a unique ACM Awards this year which was initially planned to take place in April in Las Vegas. But the pandemic shifted the event to September in Nashville where artists were connected virtually from three different locations.



The night also saw perfromances from Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood among others. Underwood also won the Entertainer of the Year award with Thomas Rhett. Here's the full list of winners