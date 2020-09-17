ACM awards 2020: Carrie Underwood, Tomas Rhett take home top prize; here's the full list of winners

Country's music's biggest night - the Academy of Country Music Awards- may have looked different this year due to the pandemic, but it was truly a star studded show nonetheless. The ACM awards saw Keth Urban taking up hosting duties while the event took polace from three differenty venues in Nashville, USA.



Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift and more stars performed at the gala ceremony.



Here is the full list of winners.



Entertainer of the year: Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood (tied)

Female artist of the year: Maren Morris

Male artist of the year: Luke Combs

Duo of the year: Dan + Shay

Group of the year: Old Dominion



New female artist of the year: Tenille Townes

New male artist of the year: Riley Green

Album of the year: "What You See Is What You Get" – Luke Combs



Single of the year: "God's Country" – Blake Shelton

Song of the year: "One Man Band" – Old Dominion

Video of the year: “Remember You Young” – Thomas Rhett



Songwriter of the year: Hillary Lindsey

Music event of the year: “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert feat. Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King