ACM awards 2020: Carrie Underwood, Tomas Rhett take home top prize; here's the full list of winners

In a letter to her fan club members, the country music superstar says she received between 40 to 50 stitches on her face the night of the incident. Photograph:( Twitter )
The ACM awards saw Keth Urban taking up hosting duties while the event took polace from three differenty venues in Nashville, USA.
Country's music's biggest night - the Academy of Country Music Awards- may have looked different this year due to the pandemic, but it was truly a star studded show nonetheless. The ACM awards saw Keth Urban taking up hosting duties while the event took polace from three differenty venues in Nashville, USA.
Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift and more stars performed at the gala ceremony.
Here is the full list of winners.
Entertainer of the year: Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood (tied)
Female artist of the year: Maren Morris
Male artist of the year: Luke Combs
Duo of the year: Dan + Shay
Group of the year: Old Dominion
New female artist of the year: Tenille Townes
New male artist of the year: Riley Green
Album of the year: "What You See Is What You Get" – Luke Combs
Single of the year: "God's Country" – Blake Shelton
Song of the year: "One Man Band" – Old Dominion
Video of the year: “Remember You Young” – Thomas Rhett
Songwriter of the year: Hillary Lindsey
Music event of the year: “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert feat. Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King