/Perez Hilton health update: Blogger remains serious but stable, faces surgery

American blogger Perez Hilton remains hospitalised as his family shares a fresh update on his condition and the road ahead. His loved ones have asked the public and media to respect their privacy, particularly that of his children, following the self-harm incident during a recent livestream.

Health update of Perez Hilton

In a statement shared on Hilton's site, the blogger's family said his condition is serious but stable and revealed that he experienced significant blood loss along with additional injuries that will require surgery in the coming days. The statement read, "His communication has been extremely limited and confined to immediate family, medical providers and others directly involved in his care. He has not communicated with the media or issued any public statements."

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“Perez’s condition remains serious but stable. He experienced significant blood loss and sustained additional injuries that will require surgery in the coming days,” the statement reads. “His treatment and recovery will be a long process. We are grateful that Perez was able to spend time with his mother and sister yesterday.”

The update comes after Hilton was hospitalised following a serious mental health crisis earlier this week. His family has since remained focused on his treatment and recovery while asking the public to give them space during the difficult period. “We respectfully ask members of the media, paparazzi, content creators, and the public to leave the area surrounding the family’s home and not return,” the statement reads.

Was Perez Hilton's recent livestream behaviour linked to post-sepsis treatment?

As per the Page Six report, Perez Hilton's friends are worried that his recent battle with sepsis may have triggered his terrifying self-harm incident. Hilton detailed his battle with the condition earlier this year. Perez detailed, “People die of sepsis. The day before I was hospitalised, I was in so much stomach pain. I was like, ‘This is weird, but it will go away.’ The next morning, I couldn’t walk. I had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital.”

“The sepsis just kept working, and my body kept falling apart,” Hilton said while recalling his hospitalisation. He underwent laparoscopic surgery, another procedure to drain fluid from his lungs, and spent roughly three weeks in the hospital before being discharged. For the unversed, sepsis is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body's response to an infection damages its own tissues and organs. Without prompt treatment, it can lead to organ failure, septic shock and death.