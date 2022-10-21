Paris Hilton made heads turn in a stunning red dress at her perfume launch event in Mumbai

One day after landing in India, Socialite Paris Hilton finally launched her fragrance line, Ruby Rush, in Mumbai yesterday. At the grand event organised at the Phoenix Palladium mall in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai, India, Hilton showed up wearing Indian attire, and she looked adorable.

Hilton was looking gorgeous in a stone-studded heavy red jumpsuit by designer Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. She accessorised her look with an emerald necklace with matching earrings. She also carried a pair of red sunglasses and a hand fan with her.

The fashionista happily greeted the audience and paparazzi present at the event on October 20. She also took a few selfies with the fans present at the event.

A few hours before the event, Hilton shared a video of herself wearing different ethnic outfits. In the caption, the entertainer noted how much she loves to promote local brands as she asked her followers to offer their suggestions for the outfit she should wear at the event.



"I love wearing and supporting local designers when I travel. 🥰🇮🇳 Which of these stunning looks by Indian designer @PapaDontPreachByShubhika, styled by @Marta.Del.Rio, should I wear to my @ParisHiltonFragrances Launch today? "# RubyRush," she captioned the photo.



On Wednesday, October 19, Paris arrived in Mumbai, India and got a warm welcome at the airport. The hotel heiress was looking stylish in a pair of black co-ord and a matching cap.

(With input from the agency)