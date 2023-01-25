Paris Hilton and husband welcome first child together

Good news for Paris Hilton as she and husband Carter Reum enter parenthood. The couple welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy today. They shared the exciting news with their fans as they spoke to PEOPLE magazine. Paris reportedly told the magazine, "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

The media personality also shared the big news on social media. Paris Hilton shared a close-up picture of their baby. She captioned the image, “You are already loved beyond words.”

Check out the picture here:

Paris Hilton has been active about her journey into motherhood since last year. She opened up about her in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) journey. She revealed that they had started the process during the coronavirus pandemic. "We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down. We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting,” Paris said.