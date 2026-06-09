/Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, R Madhavan and Satish Shah to receive honours on June 23

The date for the final phase of this year's Padma Awards presentations has been revealed, and the ceremony will mark the completion of the 2026 cycle, following the first investiture event held in May.

It is set to take place on 23, when President Droupadi Murmu will confer the prestigious civilian honours on 65 recipients at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Padma Awards 2026

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The Government of India had earlier unveiled the Padma Awards 2026 recipients list and recognised 131 personalities from diverse sectors for their remarkable contributions to society. The honours are awarded for achievements in the fields of cinema, sports, literature, medicine, public affairs, science, social work, trade and education.

The Padma honours are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional service of the highest order, while the Padma Bhushan is awarded for distinguished service of a high order. The Padma Shri recognises noteworthy achievements across different disciplines.

Notable winners from the entertainment industry

Some of the renowned artists to be honoured in the second phase are Malayalam actor Mammootty, who has been selected for the Padma Bhushan for his remarkable career spanning more than five decades and over 400 films across different languages, and actor R Madhavan will be honoured with the Padma Shri.

The late Satish Shah will be among those receiving the Padma Shri posthumously. He is a beloved face in Indian television and cinema, and Shah's career extended over four decades and featured numerous memorable performances.

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Veteran Telugu actor Gadde Rajendra Prasad has also been selected for the Padma Shri. He has over 286 films across six languages to his credit.