Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 has gotten an official OTT release date. The movie will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video this April. Directed by S. U. Arun Kumar, the movie underperformed at the box office, grossing ₹65 crores ($7.5 million) against a budget of ₹55 crores ($6.4 million) despite positive reviews.

It is the 62nd film for Vikram and follows the story of Kaali, a former gangster who finds his quiet life turned upside down when his past catches up with him.

Veera Dheera Sooran streaming soon

The movie will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video on April 24th and will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The movie boasts of an ensemble cast that includes S. J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, Maala Parvathi, and Prudhvi Raj.

A prequel in the works

Director S. U. Arun Kumar, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed film Chithha, revealed that the movie had Part 2 in its title because there were plans for a prequel, which explores Kaali's childhood and how he enters a life of crime. However, due to the movie's lacklustre box office performance, it remains to be seen if the planned prequel will go into production.

The movie was initially scheduled to release on 30 January 2025, but was delayed to March 27th, which meant it faced stiff competition from the Malayalam political thriller L2: Empuraan.

