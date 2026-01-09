/Oscars 2026: Kantara: Chapter 1 & Tanvi The Great contending for Best Picture- Here's what we know

Oscars 2026 is just months away, and Indian cinema is making its presence felt on the global stage. After Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound was shortlisted in the Top 15 for Best International Feature Film, Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 and Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great are eligible for consideration at the Oscars too!

How are Kantara: Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great eligible for the Oscars 2026?

While India's official entry to the Oscars 2026 is Ghaywan's Homebound, Indian films Kantara: Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great have also been submitted in the Best Picture category. However, the entries are not officially sent by the Indian government, but submitted by the producers of the films.

So how are they eligible? According to a report by Variety, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) released the list of qualifying titles for the 98th Oscars. To be eligible, the films must meet additional requirements beyond general entry, including a theatrical run and submission of the confidential Representation and Inclusion Standards Entry (RAISE) form.

The films also need to meet at least two of the four qualification standards and complete a certified theatrical engagement in 10 of the top 50 US markets within 45 days of their initial release.



Hence, after achieving the massive success and fulfilling all these conditions, both Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 and Anupam Kher's directorial Tanvi The Great joined the list of 201 feature films that are eligible for consideration at the 98th Oscars.

About Kantara and Tanvi The Great

Helmed by Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1, revolves around the origins of Daiva worship in Tulu Nadu (a region in the state of Karnataka, south India), tracing its roots to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Actor-director Rishab Shetty plays Berme, who is the safeguardian of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities. The film dives deeper into folklore, tradition, and religious storytelling. Its rooted narration, intense performances, and stunning visuals have caught the attention of international audiences, and the film has been put forward for consideration for the Best Picture award at the Oscars in 2026.

Additionally, Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great, a film that stands out for its emotional depth and artistic storytelling, makes its way to the Academy Awards. The movie has been praised for its powerful plot, strong direction and the emotional story about a young girl named Tanvi Raina, who strives to fulfil her late father’s dream of saluting the Indian flag at the Siachen Glacier.

India's Homebound shortlisted in Top 15

The Indian film Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, has already secured a spot in the Top 15 in the Best International Feature category. It is now up for voting with other contending films from other countries. Known for its subtle storytelling and authentic portrayal of friendship, the film has brought Indian cinema into the global spotlight.

Remarkable year for Indian Cinema at the Oscars 2026

With Kantara: Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great, and Homebound all becoming part of the Oscars 2026 discussion, this year marks a triumphant moment for Indian cinema. While these films portray different genres and narratives, they unite with powerful storytelling that resonates with international audiences.

Homebound Box Office Collection

According to a report by Sacnilk, the Oscar-shortlisted film Homebound earned approximately ₹5.60 crore worldwide, with its entire gross coming from India. Despite being considered a box-office flop in its theatrical run, the film has achieved global acclaim and has been screened at various international film festivals, including the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor and has been backed by Karan Johar.