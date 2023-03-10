Oscars 2023: Pedro Pascal, Kate Hudson added to list of presenters

With only a handful of days left for the Oscars 2023 ceremony, The Academy announced its second list of presenters for the night – Pedro Pascal, Kate Hudson and Harrison Ford.

The other Hollywood celebrities who will present awards are Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen and John Travolta.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Ariana DeBose and Jonathan Majors, as well as Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh and Halle Bailey. Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Sigourney Weaver, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen round out the full list of presenters. Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga won't perform nominated ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song

Oscars 2023 will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Expected to be full of fireworks, the awards ceremony will have Jimmy Kimmel take up the hosting duties while also addressing the infamous slapgate episode that took place between Chris Rock and Will Smith. Last year, Chris Rock was punched by Will Smith over a joke. From Pather Panchali to Jallikattu, 10 Indian films that deserved Oscars

In the Indian context, the Oscars this time is extremely special as SS Rajamouli's film RRR has been making a lot of buzz. The film's song "Naatu Naatu" is in fact, nominated in the Best Original Song category and many believe that it will win the Oscar. Also, there is Deepika Padukone, who has been invited to present an award on the Oscars stage. In India, the event will stream from 5:30 AM on March 13. Here's where to watch the Oscars.

