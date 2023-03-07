Oscars 2023: From a plot in Australia to Italian vacation; everything inside gift bag

Oscars 2023: The Academy doesn’t let you go empty-handed if you make it to the awards ceremony as a nominee. Every year, The Academy gives out these special gift bags worth thousands of dollars so that you don’t sulk if you win (or you sulk after getting a few thousand rich). Popularly called the “Everybody Wins” gift bag, this year’s Oscars goodie bag is worth a whopping six-figure and contains many luxurious products.

Who gets the Oscars gift bag?

The Oscar gift bags are given to nominees for Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress as well as the award’s three hosts. The three hosts for Oscars 2023 are Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer.

What all is in the Oscars gift bag?

Some of the most luxurious gift items on the list include plots of land in Australia, luxury vacations to Italy and Canada, Art Lipo body sculpting, facial rejuvenation procedures from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, and more lavish items.

Some other gifts include skincare products from Miage, luggage and flip-flops from Havaianas, hair restoration services from Bauman Medical, a silk pillowcase from Blush Silks, a travel pillow from PETA, as well as other beauty and lifestyle gifts from Ariadne Athens Skin Wellness, All Better Co., Bored Rebel, Daily Energy Cards, Effecti-cal, Kind Reason Co., KnowingLabs, Maison Construction, NaturGeeks, Rareté Studios, ReFa, Proflexa, Oxygenetix, THE FOOTCLOUD, Mahara Mindfulness, and The Millions-Billions-Trillions Brand.

The Oscars 2023 gift bag is curated by the Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets. The gift bags are not officially endorsed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organises the Oscars. The gift bags have been a tradition since 2001, and they have been criticised by some for their extravagant nature.

Nominees will also receive a variety of food and beverage gifts from brands like Tranquini, Ysidro, Opopop, Good Girl Chocolate, Frontera Wines, CLIF, blanc par rouGe, Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila, and more.

Where to watch the Oscars?

Meanwhile, the Oscars 2023 ceremony is set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The 95th Academy Awards will begin at 5:30 AM onwards on March 13, 2023. You can stream the event on Disney Plus Hotstar where the Oscars will stream live.

