Oscar Awards 2023, 5 days to go: When and where to watch The Academy Awards in India

Oscar Awards 5 days to go: With barely any days left for the Academy Awards 2023, we have an update for all those who can’t wait to see their favourite films and actors win. Scheduled for March 12, the awards ceremony will air in India on March 13 (early morning hours).

Where to watch the Oscars 2023

Set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, like previous years, the 95th Academy Awards will begin at 5:30 AM onwards on March 13, 2023. You can stream the event on Disney Plus Hotstar where the Oscars will stream live.

From India, Deepika Padukone will be there as part of the Oscars presenters list. She will be there with the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Michael B Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Zoe Saldana, Jonathan Majors, Glenn Close, and others.

Indian films at Oscars 2023

As for films representing India – there is SS Rajamouli’s RRR that has generated a crazy amount of Oscars buzz. The film’s song "Naatu Naatu" will be performed live on the stage and is also nominated in the Best Original Song category. It has a great chance of winning. There is Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes which is nominated for Best Documentary and Kartiki Gonsalves’s The Elephant Whisperers which is nominated for Best Documentary Short Film.

Who is hosting Oscars 2023?

Comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will return to hosting duties at this year’s Oscars. He also hosted the awards ceremony in 2017 and 2018. He will join Jerry Lewis, Steve Martin, Conrad Nagel, and David Niven as stars who have hosted The Academy Awards thrice. Those who have hosted more than three times include Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon, Johnny Carson, Billy Crystal, and Bob Hope.

