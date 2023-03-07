Not Deepika Padukone, this is the first Indian to present an award at the Oscars

Indian celebrities have been getting more exposure every year with Indian films, actors, and the whole entertainment scene, in general, getting well-deserved love outside the country. Last year, Deepika Padukone unveiled the official FIFA World Cup trophy and now she will be presenting an award at the coveted Oscars 2023 ceremony. While you’d think Deepika is enjoying a good time on world platforms, she is not the first Indian to grace the Oscars stage.

While Deepika will be at The Academy Awards 2023, there was actress Persis Khambatta who led the baton for India in the year 1980. She served as the first presenter to represent India at the Oscars. Winner of Femina Miss India in 1965 and the third Indian woman to participate in the Miss Universe pageant, Persis Khambatta is most famous for her role as Lieutenant Ilia in the 1979 film Star Trek: The Motion Picture. She made the role famous. The model-actor died of a heart attack in 1998 at the age of 49.

After Persis, came another Indian star Priyanka Chopra, who continues to raise the bar high for Asian talent in the West. She became the second Indian to present at the Oscars. This was in the year 2016. She presented the award alongside the likes of Tina Fey, Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, and J.K. Simmons.

India at Oscars 2023

At this year’s Oscars, Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes has been nominated for Best Documentary. Kartiki Gonsalves’s The Elephant Whisperers has been nominated for Best Documentary Short Film.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, meanwhile, is nominated for its song Nattu Nattu, which will also be performed on stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Deepika Padukone at the Oscars

Deepika Padukone will be among the first slot of presenters. She will be seen among the likes of actors Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, and Michael B Jordan.

The 95th Oscar Awards will take place on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

