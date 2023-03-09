Oscars 2023 4 days to go: From Pather Panchali to Jallikattu, 10 Indian films that deserved Oscars

Over a history of more than a century, Indian cinema has produced some truly great movies that have been widely acclaimed by both domestic and international audiences. The Indian film industry is considered to be one of the largest and most vibrant in the world, producing a wide range of films in multiple languages and genres. In recent decades, particularly Indian movies have gained popularity across the globe for their colorful visuals, action, melodrama, and dance numbers (case in point: the brouhaha over RRR). Additionally, there are also unique films from different regions of India, which have been appreciated by critics for their artistic and cultural significance.

While a handful of Indians have won an Academy Award or Oscar, no Indian-made cinematic production (as opposed to a foreign production involving Indians) can boast of an Oscar statuette to date.

Here are some of the Indian films that deserved Oscars but were sadly overlooked by the Academy:

Pather Panchali (1955)

A Bengali-language film directed by the legendary Satyajit Ray, it is widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made and is credited with introducing Indian cinema to the world stage. The film tells the story of a young boy named Apu and his family as they struggle to survive in rural India. Pather Panchali was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 28th Academy Awards, but did not win.

Mother India (1957)

This Mehboob Khan directorial is widely considered a masterpiece of Indian cinema. It tells the story of a mother who struggles to raise her children and maintain her farm after her husband abandons the family. The film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 30th Academy Awards, but ultimately lost to Nights of Cabiria.

Salaam Bombay! (1988)

This film, directed by Mira Nair, tells the story of a young boy who runs away from home and ends up living on the streets of Mumbai. It was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 61st Academy Awards, but ultimately lost to Pelle the Conqueror.

Lagaan (2001)

This epic sports drama film was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starred Aamir Khan. It was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards, but ultimately lost to No Man's Land. The story, set in pre-Independent India follows a group of villagers who challenge their British colonisers to a game of cricket in exchange for a three-year tax exemption.

Devdas (2002)

This film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is a lavish adaptation of the classic Indian novel of the same name. It was praised for its opulent visuals and outstanding performances. Despite all the praise that was showered over it, it was not nominated for an Oscar.

Black (2005)

This film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, tells the story of a deaf-blind girl and her relationship with her teacher. It was praised for its poignant storytelling and outstanding performances, particularly by leading actress Rani Mukherjee. Despite being a critical success, it was not nominated for an Oscar.

Peepli Live (2010)

A satirical comedy-drama film directed by Anusha Rizvi and produced by Aamir Khan, Peepli Live tells the story of two impoverished farmers in rural India who plan to commit suicide so that their families can receive government compensation. The film explores the issues of farmer suicides, media sensationalism, and political corruption in India.

Court (2014)

This Marathi-language film, directed by Chaitanya Tamhane, tells the story of a trial in a lower court in Mumbai. It was praised for its sharp social commentary and unique storytelling style and won several awards at international film festivals. Despite critical acclaim, it was not nominated.

Village Rockstars (2017)

This Rima Das film is set in a remote village in the northeastern state of Assam and follows the story of a young girl named Dhunu who dreams of owning a guitar and starting her own rock band. The film captures the beauty and struggles of rural life in India with its stunning cinematography and authentic portrayal of the culture, traditions, and daily life of the villagers. It provides a glimpse into a way of life that is often overlooked or misrepresented in mainstream media.

Jallikattu (2019)

An Indian Malayalam-language action film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jallikattu is based on the short story Maoist by Hareesh and depicts the events that follow after a buffalo escapes from a slaughterhouse in a small village in Kerala, India. It features quite an unconventional narrative structure, and primarily focuses on the reactions of the villagers to the situation rather than the buffalo itself. This approach makes the film more about the people and their emotions than the animal. The story builds up to a gripping climax that is both thrilling and thought-provoking.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE